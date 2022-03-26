Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 4,878 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

