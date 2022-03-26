Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.