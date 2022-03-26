Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 356.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

