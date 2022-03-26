Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.48.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

