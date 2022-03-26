Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,905 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.28 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

