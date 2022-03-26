Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

