Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,554 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.