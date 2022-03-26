Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 17,217 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $3,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

