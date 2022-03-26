Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,788 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

