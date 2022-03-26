Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,893 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $236,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 215,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

