Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 318 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $373.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.89 and a 200 day moving average of $540.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

