Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 42,308 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,308 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 96,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 913,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.