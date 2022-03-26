Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,406 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

