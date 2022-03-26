Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 609 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 85,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $506.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

