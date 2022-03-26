Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

