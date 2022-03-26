Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Gogo worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
GOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
