GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,437,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOGN remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 175,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. GoGreen Investments has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

