GoldBlocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,062.68 (GB)

GoldBlocks (GB) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $55,062.68 and $4.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00938331 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

