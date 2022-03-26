Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $4,581.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00278845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013309 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,932,987 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

