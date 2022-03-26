Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.24 ($0.11). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 4,761,516 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £42.46 million and a PE ratio of -46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.52.

Get Goldstone Resources alerts:

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.