Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 468.1% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $624.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

