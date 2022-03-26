Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 468.1% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $624.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.99.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
GTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
