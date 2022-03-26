Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Shares Down 5.1%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 32,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 57,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

