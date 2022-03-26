Graviocoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $245.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00280496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.