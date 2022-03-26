Graviton (GTON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

