Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

GTBAF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lowered Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

