GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 80.9% in March

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GreenShift stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

