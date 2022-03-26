Grin (GRIN) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.79 million and $1.66 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,442.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.27 or 0.07041135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00280624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00812847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00107584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00457567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.08 or 0.00454695 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.