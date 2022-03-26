Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

