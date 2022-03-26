Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.57

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.57 and traded as high as C$39.54. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.02, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

