Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.