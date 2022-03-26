Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 91.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 399,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

SJM stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.63.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

