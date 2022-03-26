Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

