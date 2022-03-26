Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $136.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $134.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

