Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 70.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

