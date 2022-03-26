Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.38 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $318.88 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.08 and a 200-day moving average of $325.91.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

