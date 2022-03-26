Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $117,000.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

