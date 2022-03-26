Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

