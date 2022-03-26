Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $2.34 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 499,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,273 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.