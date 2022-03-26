Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $457.50 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.75.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

