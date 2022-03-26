Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

