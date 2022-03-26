Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

