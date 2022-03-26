Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,775 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FOX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

