Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,190 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 979.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 563,636 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 847,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

