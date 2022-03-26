Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,700 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teleflex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Teleflex by 30.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.98 and a 200 day moving average of $340.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

