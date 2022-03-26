Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

