Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,342 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $64,053,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $30.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.