Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 23,677 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of AES opened at $24.37 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

