Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,628 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.