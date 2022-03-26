Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 56,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 77.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.98 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -133.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

