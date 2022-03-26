Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,292 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

